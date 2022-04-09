Melur girl qualifies to participate in sports event in France

A. Ananthi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

April 09, 2022 17:13 IST

Ananthi, a beach volleyball player, will represent India at the international event

A. Ananthi, a beach volleyball player from Melur, has qualified for the International School Sports Federation (ISF) Gymnasiade 2022, to be held in Normandy in France between May 13 and 28.

She qualified in the national-level selection organised by School Games Federation of India (SGFI) held at Namakkal on March 20 where more than 1,200 athletes competed in various sports. She will represent India at the ISF along with her teammate K.B. Amirthaa and substitute player M. Swethaa.

Ananthi is a Class XII student in Palaniappa Memorial Higher Secondary School, Palanichettipatti, near Theni and resides in a Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu hostel. She hails from Therku Theru in Melur, near Madurai.

Her coach of six years, M.F. Mohamed Thoufik said, “I am very happy that she is competing on the world stage. We will train her to give our best at the competition.”

Speaking about her journey, Ananthi said, “My brother had to miss his opportunity to participate at the nationals as he did not have his passport. But this time, I made it to participate at the international level which has brought him immense happiness.”

Her parents had supported her to pursue a career in sports, she said.

“The event clashes with my board examination in May for which Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy has promised help,” she said.

In June this year, she will also represent the State at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in beach volleyball.