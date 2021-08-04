Melmalayanur Angalamman temple to be shut from August 6 to 8

VILLUPURAM

04 August 2021 03:41 IST

The district administration has banned the entry of devotees to the Melmalayanur Angalamman temple from August 6 to 8.

According to a release, the decision was taken to prevent crowding of people on Aadi Amavasai (August 8). The oonjal utsavam (swing festival) has been cancelled. No special buses would be operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation to Melmalayanur, the release said.

