Mekedatu issue | Tamil Nadu CM Stalin convenes all-party meet on July 12

CHENNAI:

09 July 2021 15:07 IST

The Tamil Nadu government said that it has been taking legal steps to stop Karnataka from constructing a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has convened an all-party meeting on July 12 to discuss the Mekedatu issue and has invited all the legislature parties to take part in the meeting.

The meeting has been convened at 10.30 a.m. on July 12 at the Namakkal Kavignar Maligai at the State Secretariat to reflect the views of all the people of the State, and hold consultations on the issue of Karnataka’s proposal to construct a dam at Mekedatu which has been vehemently opposed by the Tamil Nadu government, a press release said.

The Tamil Nadu government said that it has been taking legal steps to stop Karnataka from constructing a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu and that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had put forth Tamil Nadu’s stance on the matter insisting that the rights and interests of the farmers of Tamil Nadu be protected, during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

The government said Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan too had recently met the Union Minister for Water Resources urging the Union government to take necessary steps in the matter.

The release said Mr. Stalin, in reply to Karnataka Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa’s letter that Tamil Nadu should not object to the construction of the dam, had said that the dam would affect the welfare of Tamil Nadu farmers and that it was against the Supreme Court’s order on the Cauvery issue.