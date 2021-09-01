‘Mekedatu dropped from meet agenda’

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on Tuesday informed the State Legislative Assembly that the Cauvery Water Management Authority had dropped Karnataka’s proposal for the construction of a dam at Mekedatu from the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. He said it was a good news for Tamil Nadu.

It may be recalled that last week, he expressed shock over reports that the CWMA had decided to discuss the Mekedatu dam proposal, contending that it had no jurisdiction to discuss the matter and the issue was sub judice.