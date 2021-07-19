Tamil Nadu

Megalithic offering pot found

Rare find: The pot was found intact 72 cm below the ground at the western side of the pit burial of capstone.   | Photo Credit: Anirudh

An intact offering pot was found during the excavation at Mayiladumparai, a megalithic site, in Krishnagiri district.

“It was found intact 72 cm below the ground at the western side of the pit burial with a capstone at the excavation site. It is a red-ware pot, and its height is 25 cm and radius 20 cm. The rim measures 12 cm,” said Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who is also in charge of Archaeology.

R. Sivanandam, director, Keezhadi excavations, said that the offering pots would normally contain the favourites of the deceased. “They would be placed either inside the burial urn or beside it or over it.”


