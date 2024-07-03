ADVERTISEMENT

Mega property show in Chennai on July 6 and 7

Published - July 03, 2024 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Roofandfloor.com, an online real estate marketplace from The Hindu group, is organising a mega property show 3.0 on July 6 and 7 at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry to the event is free.

The show aims to provide a platform where home buyers can explore an extensive range of residential properties, get expert guidance and connect with reputed builders in Chennai. The event is bringing together over 70 major builders who will be showcasing their projects. Some of the participants are Casagrand, Appaswamy, TVS, DRA Homes, Urbanrise, Urban Tree, SIS, VGN, Ashok Group, RWD, Jones Foundation, Anarock, MP developers and SPR among others. Home buyers will have diverse options of residential properties including luxury apartments, budget apartments, villas and plots.

G Square Housing is the title sponsor for the event. The event is powered by Shriram Properties and Co-Powered by Asset Tree Homes (ATH).

