Mega job fair to be held in Kallakurichi for differently abled persons

August 10, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

A mega job fair will be conducted for differently abled persons at the Kallakurichi Collectorate on August 16.

According to an official release, the job fair will be organised by the District Differently-abled Welfare Office as part of the Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission. Some large private companies will participate in the fair.

Differently abled persons with an educational qualification of Class X and above and up to post-graduation are eligible to participate in the job fair, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CONNECT WITH US