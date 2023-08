August 04, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The district administration will be organising a mega job fair for differently-abled persons at Kandasamy Naidu College for Women here on August 19. According to a press release, over 30 private firms are expected to participate in the fair which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For additional information, the office of the District Differently Abled Welfare Officer in Cuddalore could be contacted over phone on 90432 60751 and 04142 - 284415.