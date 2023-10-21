ADVERTISEMENT

Mega employment fair in Gingee on October 28

October 21, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A mega job fair will be held at the Al Hilal Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Gingee under the aegis of the district administration on October 28. The job fair, jointly organised with the participation of the State Rural Livelihood Mission, and Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam will witness the participation of some of the large private companies among others. Unemployed women and men, who have educational qualification of Class 8 and above up to postgraduation are eligible to participate. For details, call 04146-226417 and 9499055906.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US