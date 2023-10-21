HamberMenu
Mega employment fair in Gingee on October 28

October 21, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A mega job fair will be held at the Al Hilal Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Gingee under the aegis of the district administration on October 28. The job fair, jointly organised with the participation of the State Rural Livelihood Mission, and Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam will witness the participation of some of the large private companies among others. Unemployed women and men, who have educational qualification of Class 8 and above up to postgraduation are eligible to participate. For details, call 04146-226417 and 9499055906.

