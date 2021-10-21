Mega camp to focus on second dose: Minister

‘People lax in adhering to protocol’

The sixth mega vaccination camp, scheduled to be held on Saturday, will focus on those requiring the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists here, he said 5.70 crore people required the second dose. As on Wednesday morning, the State had 48 lakh doses. On Saturday, 25 lakh people were expected to receive the second dose. In the fourth camp, 10 lakh people received the second dose and 11 lakh were given the second dose in the fifth camp.

He said 50,000 centres would operate to administer Covaxin and Covishield on Saturday.

People are lax

Mr. Subramanian expressed concern that people were lax in observing the COVID-19 protocol. “People must wear masks and maintain personal distance. The World Health Organization has said 70% of the population should have received the first dose. In Tamil Nadu, 68% of the population has been vaccinated. We are worried that the number of people taking the second dose is low. As of now, 57 lakh people need to get their second dose,” the Health Minister said.

The Minister said dengue was under control in the State, with 340 persons having been infected so far. Meanwhile, health workers are carrying out daily surveillance and preventive work.