Meetings to decide on board exams

CHENNAI

05 June 2021 01:50 IST

A meeting with representatives from all legislative parties will be held on Saturday via video-conferencing to listen to their views about conducting Class 12 exams for State board students in Tamil Nadu, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

“The meeting will be held via video-conferencing from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., following which a meeting has been scheduled with health experts, including psychologists and psychiatrists. This is to understand what the mental state of students in Tamil Nadu are with regard to the exams,” the Minister said.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is very clear that students should not be at a disadvantage because of the decision, which is why we are seeking views from all sides before a final decision is made,” he said.

Based on the meetings, a report will be given to the Chief Minister and a final decision will be made by him. “For many years now, Class 12 board exam marks have been the basis for students pursuing higher studies and we do not want any of them to face a roadblock because of this. We are also following the decisions being taken by other Sates with regard to the conduct of board exams,” Mr. Poyyamozhi said.

On Friday, he chaired a meeting with Chief Educational Officers and District Educational Officers and spoke to them about feedback from schools, parents, teachers and students in their jurisdictions. “We have got varying reports from different districts,” he said, when asked what the consensus was on conducting board exams.