Meeting with Union Minister for Civil Aviation called off

Details including Chennai’s second airport were planned for discussion

The high-level meeting between Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and the Union Minister for Civil Aviation has been cancelled. Sources said the Union Minister had some sudden travel plans and had to cancel the meeting. Officials from Tamil Nadu also confirmed that the meeting has been called off.

The meeting was regarding the second airport for the city and also to have consultations regarding developing other airports in Tamil Nadu. The Airports Authority of India recently submitted a report to the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) suggesting both Pannur and Parandur as potential spots for the second airport.