Meeting of AIADMK HQ functionaries today

It comes amid leadership tussle

It comes amid leadership tussle

A meeting of the AIADMK headquarters functionaries will be held at the party’s head office in Chennai at 10 a.m. on Monday. The crucial meeting, which comes days after a chaotic general council meeting, has been convened by the party headquarters secretary, a post held by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is being favoured by a significant section of the party to take over as the unitary leader.

It is learnt that the meeting would discuss the future course of the party amid contradictory claims over the fate of its dual leadership structure that was jointly led by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami.

Last week, former Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam claimed that the posts of coordinator and co-coordinator had ceased to exist as the general council did not ratify an amendment to the party by-law that facilitated the election of Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami to the posts by a single vote. He argued that consequently, Mr. Panneerselvam was only the treasurer of the party and Mr. Palaniswami its headquarters secretary.