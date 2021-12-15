Meeting held to resolve GST issues

Manufacturers highlight difficulties; many issues were settled on the spot

The office of the Commissioner of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Central Excise of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry zone organised a meeting on Tuesday with the manufacturers of auto parts and cars to resolve issues faced by the industry.

A release by the office said representatives from the industry highlighted certain difficulties faced by them. It added that the meeting was useful as many issues were settled on the spot.

M.V.S. Choudhary, Chief Commissioner, GST and Central Excise, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry zone, who chaired the meeting, launched an auto call facility to remind stakeholders to file returns within due dates.

S. Ravi Selvan, Principal Commissioner, Chennai Outer Commissionerate, said such meetings will be organised every quarter. Representatives from major manufacturers, including Hyundai Motor India Ltd., BMW India Private Ltd., Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd., and MRF Ltd., took part in the meeting.

The release said similar meetings were scheduled with textile, pharma and leather industries on Wednesday, micro, small and medium scale industries on Thursday, and with IT companies on Friday.