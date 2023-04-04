Meeting between Palaniswami and Amit Shah on the cards

April 04, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Chennai

Even as the war of words between the AIADMK and the State unit of the BJP continues, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the newly-appointed general secretary of the Dravidian major, is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah shortly.

Though the date of the proposed meeting has not yet been fixed, it could happen next week, says a senior leader of the AIADMK, recalling how Mr. Shah got in touch with Mr. Palaniswami about a week ago and assured him of the continuance of the alliance.

The leader points out that it was after this development that the AIADMK general secretary publicly reiterated that the ties between the two parties remained intact.

Even before Mr. Shah and Mr. Palaniswami meet, the possibility of the latter interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi looms large, in the light of the Prime Minister’s expected visit to Tamil Nadu to flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat train service.

Meanwhile, the group led by the AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, is likely to announce in a few days the date of its conference in Tiruchi. As Mr. Panneerselvam is still identifying himself as the party’s coordinator, the group will be using the official name and flag, on which there is no legal bar, says a leader of the group.

