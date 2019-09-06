Meet to discuss books in Arni ‘cancelled’; Stalin blames govt.

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday accused the State government of attempting to muzzle freedom of speech and expression after the management of a marriage hall in Arni withdrew permission to a literary organisation to hold a meeting to review books on Dravidian stalwarts C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi. The publications were brought out by Indhu Tamil Thisai and Frontline, the sister publications of The Hindu.

According to G. Kuppuswami, an organiser, the Arni-based ‘Zha Puthakakoodu’ had scheduled an event at the wedding hall on September 8 to introduce and discuss three books — Maaperum Tamil Kanavu (on Annadurai), Oru Manidhan, Oru Iyakkam and Therkilirundhu Oru Sooriyan, both on late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi. Publisher Aazhi Senthilnathan and director of Centre for Development Alternatives, Chennai, J. Jayaranjan, were slated to participate in the event.

“Suddenly, the marriage hall management called another organiser/ publisher Sudhakar to withdraw permission to hold such meetings at the venue,” he said, adding that no reason was assigned.

“None of the organisers or speakers is connected with any political party. The meeting was envisaged to enlighten the younger generations on the Dravidian movement in the State,” he said. The organisers now plan to hold the meeting in October at some other venue.

DMK leader Mr. Stalin accused the AIADMK government of granting permission to hold events and processions by communal and fascist forces. He said the government was denying permission for events related to Dravidian thoughts and social justice.

Mr. Stalin, in a statement, said it remained a mystery as to why the marriage hall withdrew permission at the last minute.

‘Rectify action’

He said forces inimical to free speech were interfering with educational institutions as well and cited the case of a student, Kripa Mohan, who was denied permission to pursue master’s programme at the University of Madras’ Department of Philosophy for a course in Buddhism.

Mr. Stalin said the AIADMK government should rectify itself or people would give an apt response and make them take corrective action.