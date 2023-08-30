Meet the maths teacher who set up a smart lab at a panchayat school in Cuddalore district with her own funds

August 30, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Students of the Thangalikuppam Panchayat Union Middle School in Kurunjipadi in Cuddalore district are now exposed to smart learning, thanks to a teacher.

The school, with about 143 students on its rolls now has a state-of-the-art smart lab, equipped with a projector and computers, facilitating interactive learning due to the efforts of the school’s Mathematics teacher E. Rajalakshmi, 52, who raised ₹4 lakh from her own savings to set up up the facility.

The smart class benefits students from classes 6 to 8, who make use of the syllabus-based module developed by a non-governmental organisation.

It all started when Ms. Rajalakshmi attended a brainstorming session for government school teachers across the State in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district in 2017. The session laid emphasis on the innovative use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for enhancing learning in schools, and she wanted to replicate ICT in her school.

However, she realised that most government schools lack advanced infrastructure. Ms. Rajalakshmi discussed the need for a smart lab in the school, with the school’s headmaster, but as funding remained a major issue due to the lack of budgetary provisions, she decided to raise money for the smart lab.

“I pitched in with ₹1 lakh from my savings account and purchased a smart board equipped with a projector and speakers in 2017. Initially, I purchased two Android mobile phones and used them as a tool for teaching in the classrooms. I realised that the students’ interest levels increased, and pooled in another ₹3 lakh from my savings, to purchase 21 computers in 2021,” Ms. Rajalakshmi says.

On learning about the initiative, the Rotary Club donated ₹24,000 to the smart lab while former students and the Panchayat donated ₹17,000. Ms. Rajalakshmi used this money to buy audio gadgets for the lab.

“The lab is now used by students of classes VI to VIII for mathematics projects, and they don’t want to miss a single class! The students learn quickly and understand the concepts through experiential learning. The smart lab has brought in a positive change, including increasing the attendance of the students. All government schools should have such facilities”, Ms. Rajalakshmi says.

