Watch | Meet the 73-year-old traffic warden from Coonoor

23 March 2021 14:32 IST

A video featuring E. Molly Elliott, who has been made the honorary traffic warden in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

Meet E. Molly Elliott, a 73-year-old resident of Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Molly has assisted the Nilgiris police in regulating traffic and other minor duties since 1970s. Now, she has been made the honorary traffic warden. Her duties included keeping the roads safe and assisting people who visited Coonoor.

