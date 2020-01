Gomathi, the 25-year-old elephant from Sankaranarayanaswamy Temple, Sankarankovil, is special. The elephant likes playing the harmonica and even football with other elephants in the camp.

“Gomathi has been playing harmonica for 20 years,” mahout Sanal Kumar said. Gomathi is the daughter of Kaleem, a popular kumki elephant, Mr. Kumar noted.

She attends the annual rejuvenation camp for elephants in Tamil Nadu where she loves to play football with other elephants.