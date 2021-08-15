Meera Mitun arrested in Alappuzha

CHENNAI

15 August 2021 01:36 IST

Model-turned-actor Meera Mitun has been nabbed by the police from a resort in Alappuzha, Kerala, on Saturday after she failed to appear for inquiry in connection with a case booked against her.

Recently, the Cyber Crime police had booked her for a casteist slur.

During an interview with a YouTube channel, Meera said that all the Scheduled Caste film workers should be kicked out of the industry.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on a complaint from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the cyber crime police of the Central Crime Branch booked her under seven provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

She had been issued summons to appear before the Cyber Crime police officers for an inquiry on Thursday. As she failed to appear and went absconding, a special team nabbed her in Kerala.