Meelath Committee accepts SC verdict on Ayodhya issue

The members of the Chennai City Meelath Committee on Sunday said that it accepted the Supreme Court decision on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute and called for all the communities to live in unity.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at a meeting held after the Milad-Un-Nabi procession organised by the Meelath Committee on Sunday evening. The procession started at Masjid E Mamoor, an old mosque on Angappa Naicken Street in Mannady.

Singing songs and chanting Allahu Akbar, they walked for a few hundred yards and gathered at a stage for the meeting.

“The acceptance of Supreme Court judgment is among the various resolutions we have adopted. We have always been living together in unity,” said A.K. Tajudeen, general secretary, Chennai City Meelath Committee.