Medtech startup Prodancy raises ₹2.14 crore for its expansion

Prodancy Pvt Ltd, a medtech startup specialising in surgical consumables for joint replacement surgeries, has successfully raised ₹2.14 crore in a funding round co-led by Campus Angels Network and Keiretsu Forum Chennai, which also saw participation from existing investors Center for Cellular & Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) and other angel investors.

“These funds will expedite our product development and regulatory efforts, including FDA 510(k) approvals,” said Pradeep Vamana, Co-Founder of Prodancy. The startup said the investment would fuel its growth in India while advancing its plans to expand into global markets, including the United States.

Joint replacement surgeries in India are growing at 22% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), and Prodancy wants to capitalise on this market.

Founded by Mr. Vamana and Venkatesh Parthasarathy, Prodancy claimed that its flagship product, Vizbl, is the world’s lightest surgical helmet — 40% lighter. According to the startup, the helmet’s no-chin-bar design ensures comfort and protection for surgeons during lengthy joint replacement procedures, addressing critical ergonomic and safety challenges. Since its launch in early 2023, around 230 units of these helmets have been sold.