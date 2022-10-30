The American College of Gastroenterology has presented the International Leadership Award to city-based interventional gastroenterologist and chairman of MedIndia Hospitals T.S. Chandrasekar, according to a MedIndia press release. The award was presented on October 22 by Samir Shah, ACG president at Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S.
MedIndia chairman gets American College of Gastroenterology award
