Medicos strike to protest Kolkata doctor rape, demand better facilities

Hospitals in Chennai and other parts of the State went on strike on Saturday in response to the Indian Medical Association’s announcement of a 24-hour nationwide halt to non-emergency services. The strike is a protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, as well as the vandalism that followed.

At Omandurar Medical College, more than 500 people, including heads of departments, professors, doctors, and junior medical students, participated in the peace rally and the subsequent protest urging the Union government to pass the Healthcare Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill immediately and provide adequate security to doctors and hospital staff while on duty. They also demanded that Union and State governments set up rest rooms and toilet facilities for the doctors.

Resident doctors and students from Government Kilpauk Medical College assembled outside the hospital, chanting slogans against violence toward doctors and calling for improved facilities for medical professionals.

Around 200 healthcare workers of Parvathy Hospital, Chromepet, including senior members of IMA-Tambaram branch, held a demonstration against violence towards doctors. “This demonstration is not only a demand for immediate action but also a plea for society to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of doctors and ensure their safety. Protecting those who save lives is a responsibility we all share,” S. Muthukumar, Founder-Chairman of Parvathy Hospital.

The MGM Healthcare Group also announced the suspension of outpatient services and elective surgeries on Saturday in solidarity with the protests against the crime in Kolkata.

A statement from Apollo Hospital said, “Healthcare professionals dedicate their lives to serving others, often under the most challenging circumstances. They deserve our utmost respect, protection, and appreciation. As an industry, we must come together to put in place stringent safety frameworks that protect our healthcare providers.”

