Medicines to be sent to Sri Lanka getting ready, says Minister

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who on Sunday inspected the medicines that are being readied to be shipped to Sri Lanka, said 137 types of drugs, worth ₹28 crore, had been allocated for the island nation.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation made an assessment of the most essential drugs that Sri Lanka would require and shortlisted 55 types of medicines. Medicines worth ₹8,87,90,593 are being packed in 700 cartons and will be sent with the Union government’s approval. The Chief Minister will flag off the first consignment, he said.

Seven of the drugs must be transported in cold chain and 48 types of medicines require normal packing. The packages will have the ‘From People of India to People of Sri Lanka’ label.

Ukraine returnees

Asked about the position of students who had returned from the war-torn Ukraine, Mr. Subramanian said the State government was pressuring the Centre. The External Affairs Minister had announced in Parliament that the government had identified six countries whose medical education syllabus was similar to that of Ukraine. This would enable the students to complete their education in those countries.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court was hearing a batch of petitions, and it directed the National Medical Commission to come up with a new approach and issue guidelines within two months, he said.