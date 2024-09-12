Medicines and food for pets at 25 per cent lower than MRP at Vepery college

In a measure intending to benefit the pet parents of Chennai, the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) has opened a pharmacy in the Madras Veterinary College, Vepery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While we treat animals for free, veterinarians prescribe some medicines as part of continuous care and support at home. We felt a pharmacy inside the campus will be of great help to the pet parents in locating medicines,” said T. Sathiyamoorthy, Director of Clinics.

The pharmacy opened in April with an investment of over ₹3 lakh is offering medicines and foods at a subsidised rate. “You will get medicines and pet foods prescribed by veterinarians up to 25 per cent lower than the MRP,” he said. The pharmacy works from 8.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

He said the University has in-principle approved the plan to open pharmacies in all the seven veterinary colleges in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.