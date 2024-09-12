ADVERTISEMENT

Medicines and food for pets at 25 per cent lower than MRP at Vepery college

Published - September 12, 2024 08:38 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has in-principle approved the plan to open pharmacies in all the seven veterinary colleges in the State

The Hindu Bureau

The Tanuvas retail pharmacy at Vepery, opened in April with an investment of over ₹3 lakh, is offering medicines and foods at a subsidised rate. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

In a measure intending to benefit the pet parents of Chennai, the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) has opened a pharmacy in the Madras Veterinary College, Vepery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While we treat animals for free, veterinarians prescribe some medicines as part of continuous care and support at home. We felt a pharmacy inside the campus will be of great help to the pet parents in locating medicines,” said T. Sathiyamoorthy, Director of Clinics.

The pharmacy opened in April with an investment of over ₹3 lakh is offering medicines and foods at a subsidised rate. “You will get medicines and pet foods prescribed by veterinarians up to 25 per cent lower than the MRP,” he said. The pharmacy works from 8.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

He said the University has in-principle approved the plan to open pharmacies in all the seven veterinary colleges in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US