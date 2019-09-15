‘Medicine should be practised more as an art’

In the wake of consumerism in medical practice, medicine needs to be practised more as an art than professed as a science, said Sudha Seshayyan, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University.

Delivering the Dr. S. Krishnamurthi Memorial Oration on “Value and Principles in Life with special reference to medicine” at the Cancer Institute, Adyar, on Saturday, she listed the virtues for medical practitioners and quoted the Hippocratic Oath which said, ‘there was art to medicine as well as science, and that warmth, sympathy and understanding may outweigh the surgeon’s knife or chemist’s drugs.’

“I draw your attention to the world we are living in today. With no intention to hurt anyone, I am reminded of the days of medical advertisements, medical endorsement of related products like soaps and wall paints, complaints of hyper investigations...and in the wake of consumerism in medical practice, I sincerely believe, medicine still needs to be practised more as an art than professed as a science. For science is systematic and artful practice of truth,” she said.

List of values

If a list of values recommended for medical practitioners was drawn today, the first would be compassion, she added. Next was honesty followed by patience and polite conduct.

The other values for medical practitioners included simplicity, non-greediness, generosity, magnanimity introspection and empathy, she said.“Learn by practice, by training,” she noted.

V. Shanta, chairperson of Cancer Institute, E. Hemanth Raj, executive vice chairman, G. Selvaluxmy, director and A.V. Lakshmanan, advisor II, of the institute were present.