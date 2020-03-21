Tamil Nadu

Medical varsity postpones exams, suspends classes

The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University has postponed the exams scheduled for first and third semester of B. Pharm. students on March 30 to April 15.

There will be no classes for undergraduate programmes in B.Sc., Allied Health Sciences, B. Optometry, BASLP, and Diploma in AHS. Classes for postgraduate programmes, including M. Sc., M. Optometry, MASLP, M. Phil, Master in Hospital Administration and PG diploma courses in AHS. Practical exams for diploma and B.Sc. (AHS), B. Optometry, and BASLP will be held as scheduled, according to university officials.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 1:16:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/medical-varsity-postpones-exams-suspends-classes/article31123248.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY