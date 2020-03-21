Medical varsity postpones exams, suspends classes

The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University has postponed the exams scheduled for first and third semester of B. Pharm. students on March 30 to April 15.
There will be no classes for undergraduate programmes in B.Sc., Allied Health Sciences, B. Optometry, BASLP, and Diploma in AHS. Classes for postgraduate programmes, including M. Sc., M. Optometry, MASLP, M. Phil, Master in Hospital Administration and PG diploma courses in AHS. Practical exams for diploma and B.Sc. (AHS), B. Optometry, and BASLP will be held as scheduled, according to university officials.
