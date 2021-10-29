Medical Superintendent suspended

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Friday ordered the suspension of the Medical Superintendent of the Government RSRM Lying-in Hospital for poor maintenance of the facility.

According to a press release, the Minister conducted an inspection at the hospital, and found that it lacked proper maintenance and had poor sanitation. He sought an explanation from R. Venkateswari, medical superintendent of the hospital. As she did not provide a satisfactory explanation, and due to complaints of patients being treated badly, the Minister ordered the suspension, the release said.