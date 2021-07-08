Medical students want welfare board set up
They also demand increase in stipend
The Tamil Nadu Medical Students’ Association (TNMSA) has urged Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian to constitute a welfare board for them and resident doctors to address their issues.
The association members met the Minister on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum.
They demanded an increase in stipend for non-service post-graduate medical students — ₹70,000, ₹75,000 and ₹80,000 for three years for those pursuing MD/MS, and ₹80,000, ₹ 85,000 and ₹90,000 for those pursuing DM/MCh.
Stipend increase
The stipend for medical interns should be increased from ₹21,200 to₹30,000 a month. They have demanded an annual rise of stipend by 10%.
M. Keerthy Varman, president of the association, said that non-service PGs in Tamil Nadu were the least paid in the country.
Welfare Board
“We have also requested the setting up of a welfare board for medical students and resident doctors. Of recent, there have been many incidents of violence against residents, including women doctors. This amounts to psychological stress. Any institution-based issue should be addressed and appropriate measures should be taken. We need a welfare board to address all our issues,” he said.
Among other demands, the association also urged the Minister to waive the fees for all MBBS, MD/MS and DM/MCh students.