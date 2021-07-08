Medical students want welfare board set up

CHENNAI

08 July 2021 00:52 IST

They also demand increase in stipend

The Tamil Nadu Medical Students’ Association (TNMSA) has urged Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian to constitute a welfare board for them and resident doctors to address their issues.

The association members met the Minister on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum.

They demanded an increase in stipend for non-service post-graduate medical students — ₹70,000, ₹75,000 and ₹80,000 for three years for those pursuing MD/MS, and ₹80,000, ₹ 85,000 and ₹90,000 for those pursuing DM/MCh.

Stipend increase

The stipend for medical interns should be increased from ₹21,200 to₹30,000 a month. They have demanded an annual rise of stipend by 10%.

M. Keerthy Varman, president of the association, said that non-service PGs in Tamil Nadu were the least paid in the country.

Welfare Board

“We have also requested the setting up of a welfare board for medical students and resident doctors. Of recent, there have been many incidents of violence against residents, including women doctors. This amounts to psychological stress. Any institution-based issue should be addressed and appropriate measures should be taken. We need a welfare board to address all our issues,” he said.

Among other demands, the association also urged the Minister to waive the fees for all MBBS, MD/MS and DM/MCh students.