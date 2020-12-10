Medical students of RMMCH form human chain to protest high fees

Students said the college was run by the Tamil Nadu government, but its fees were much higher than those of State medical colleges

Over 500 postgraduate medical and dental students of Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) affiliated to Annamalai University in Chidambaram, participated in a human chain on Thursday, in front of the outpatient block demanding that the government charge fees on par with government medical colleges in the State.

A student said that while the institution was run by the State government since 2013, the fees charged were much higher than at State medical colleges. For MBBS, the fee in government-run medical colleges is ₹13,600 per year. However, the college has been collecting ₹5.6 lakh as fees per year. The PG medical students have also not been paid a stipend for the last two years.

The other demands of the students included affiliating the college to the Tamil Nadu MGR Medical University.