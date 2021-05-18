Medical students meet Minister, demand increase in stipend

CHENNAI

18 May 2021 16:12 IST

The students have also demanded the bringing in of the supplementary examination in the Government Dental College

Members of the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association (TNMSA) on Tuesday met Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, to put forward their demands including an increase in the stipend for medical interns and postgraduate medical students.

Submitting a memorandum to the Minister, M. Keerthy Varman, president of TNMSA, said that they demanded an increase of the monthly stipend for the 2016-batch medical interns from ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 and have asked for the grant of an incentive for work during COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

The association urged the Minister to increase the stipend for PG medical students too. They also demanded bringing in the supplementary examination system in the Government Dental College.

Due to lack of adequate infrastructure and management as mandated by the Medical Council of India, students of Annai Medical College admitted in 2016, were transferred to government medical colleges in the State in 2017 following a verdict in the Madras High Court. The students have started working as CRRIs and have requested the government to grant stipends and incentives, a student said. This issue was also represented to the Minister.

Dr. Keerthy Varman said that the Minister said he would look into their demands and take appropriate action in 10 days.