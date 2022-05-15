Medical students from Ukraine stage demo in Chennai, want to complete course in India

They appeal to the Central and State governments to permit them to complete their course here

Many Indian students from medical colleges in Ukraine staged a demonstration here on Sunday demanding that the State and Central governments permit them to complete their education in India.

They carried placards and chanted slogans to highlight their demand.

“Some have completed third, fourth and fifth year. Those who are eligible have been allowed to do internship. We want all of us who have returned home to be permitted to complete our degree in one of the medical colleges in the country without having to spend lakhs of rupees or retake the entrance test,” said a first year student.

Another student, who is currently in the third year in a Ukrainian veterinary college, said he would like to complete his education in India. “We had to take the NEET to qualify for a seat through the Veterinary Council of India for the all India quota. There are 50 students like me who are pursuing veterinary medicine in Ukraine. We would like to complete the course without having to take NEET again,” the student said.

M.R. Gunasekaran, president of the Ukraine MBBS Students-Parents’ Association, said the war had put in jeopardy the future of as many as 1,896 medical students in the State. While States such as West Bengal, Telangana and Gujarat had given assurance to their students, Tamil Nadu was yet to do so, he added.

The association is planning to hold a similar demonstration in Madurai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari and Salem.