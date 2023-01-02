Medical student from Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai district dies in China

January 02, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A 22-year-old student from Pudukottai, who has been studying medicine in China for the past five years, died of an illness on Sunday. His family has sought the intervention of the State government to bring the body back.

According to his relatives, the deceased, S. Sheikh Abdulla of Bose Nagar in Pudukottai has been pursuing medicine at Qiqihar Medical University in China since 2017. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Abdulla returned home and continued his studies online. As the course ended, he was given an opportunity by the university to undergo an internship and receive his certificates. On December 11, he went to China and was quarantined there due to the spread of the Omicron sub-variant BF-7.

Later, he fell ill and was admitted to the hospital attached to the university. On receiving information, that Abdullah had fallen ill, his family petitioned the Pudukottai District Collector on December 26, seeking help to bring him home to continue the treatment here. They had also requested the authorities to help him continue his internship and practice medicine.

Meanwhile, the university on Sunday informed Mr. Syed that his son had died without responding to treatment, following complications due to liver and kidney failure. The aggrieved family members, who had spent several lakhs on his treatment, were also asked to pay a huge amount by the university to send his body back.

Therefore, they have sought the intervention of the State government to bring the body back to carry out the last rites. Apart from that, the family of the deceased have also demanded compensation from the government, they said.