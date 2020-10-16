Medical OBC quota not possible this year: Centre

The National Medical Commission and the Centre informed the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday that it is not possible to extend reservation benefits to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in medical and dental seats contributed towards the All India Quota (AIQ) by State government-run colleges in Tamil Nadu this year.

Appearing before a Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao, advocate Gaurav Sharma, for the National Medical Commission (NMC), said students had filled their application forms for NEET in January-February itself. “They had also filled the category under which they were applying. The NEET results would also show this category... The OBC reservation was not open then in January-February,” Mr. Sharma submitted.

Mr. Sharma said the reservation roster had already been fixed by the Directorate General of Health Services.

The NEET results will be out on October 16, and counselling will be held within a week.

“Implementing this OBC quota for this year (in Tamil Nadu) is not possible,” Mr. Sharma submitted.

Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh agreed with this.

They were responding to queries from the court as to whether it was possible to implement the OBC reservation this academic year in the State.

The development came even as the Madras High Court (HC), in July this year, had directed the Centre to form a committee and fix the percentage and other terms of OBC reservation from next year. The High Court had not wanted to disturb the admission process this year.

The Tamil Nadu government and various political parties across the spectrum, from the ruling AIADMK, represented by advocate Balaji Srinivasan, to the Opposition DMK, represented by senior advocate P. Wilson, had appealed to the top court, calling for implementation of the quota benefits for successful NEET candidates this year.

The Supreme Court on Thursday finally reserved the case for its order.