Medical negligence: SHRC calls for reports over two incidents

CHENNAI

09 June 2021 16:41 IST

One report was about a nurse cutting the finger of a 14-day-old infant in Thanjavur, and the other report was about the death of a man in a Cuddalore hospital after his oxygen supply was allegedly stopped

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday called for reports over two incidents in Thanjavur and Cuddalore where media reports implied negligence on the part of medical staff in hospitals.

SHRC member A. Chittaranjan Mohandoss took suo motu cognisance of a media report, which said the finger of a 14-day old infant was cut by a nurse in a hospital in Thanjavur earlier this week. He also called for a report from the Director of Medical Education in Chennai over the incident within two weeks.

Advertising

Advertising

In another case, SHRC member D. Jayachandran took suo motu cognisance of a media report about the death of a man in Cuddalore government hospital last month, after the oxygen supply to him was allegedly stopped. He called for a report from the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services within four weeks.

According to the report, a 49-year old man was infected with COVID-19 and was admitted to a government-run hospital in Cuddalore. His wife had claimed that he died only after his oxygen supply was removed by the medical staff.