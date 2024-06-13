ADVERTISEMENT

Medical negligence at Erode GH: Two contract staff placed under suspension

Published - June 13, 2024 02:06 pm IST - ERODE

Daughter of an octogenarian carried her injured mother on her arms to the accident and emergency ward due to absence of stretchers, wheelchairs. A visitor recorded the incident and shared it on social media.

The Hindu Bureau

A stretcher and wheelchairs were made available to patients at the Government Headquarters Hospital in Erode in Tamil Nadu on June 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Two contract staff at the District Headquarters Hospital who failed to perform their duty in ensuring availability of stretchers and wheelchairs to patients were placed under suspension.

The move comes after the Joint Director of Health Services Ambika Shanmugam conducted an inquiry with the hospital staff on May 29 and submitted a detailed report to the District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara recommending action against the staff, Prakash and Muthusamy. Also, a staff member at the emergency ward, Mythili, was transferred to the Government Hospital at Bhavani.

Viral video

On May 27, P. Sorna, 80, of Periyavalasu, was injured in her leg after being hit by a vehicle. Her daughter, Valarmathi, took her to the hospital where a stretcher or a wheelchair was not available. Hence, she carried her injured mother on her arms to the accident and emergency ward and treatment was provided. A visitor recorded the incident and shared it on social media after which the Joint Director issued memos to the Hospital Superintendent and Resident Medical Officer seeking explanations.

The JD also held inquiries and submitted a report to the Collector based on which action was taken. After the incident, hospital staff were asked to ensure the availability of stretchers and wheelchairs for patients round-the-clock on the premises.

