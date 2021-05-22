Tamil NaduCHENNAI 22 May 2021 11:51 IST
Medical experts recommend two-week extension of lockdown in TN
Updated: 22 May 2021 12:06 IST
The current lockdown was to end on the morning of May 24
A medical experts team with which Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held discussions on Saturday has recommended extension of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown for two more weeks. The current lockdown was to end on the morning of May 24.
The team, comprising virologist V. Ramasubramanian and public health expert Dr. P. Kuganantham has also recommended implementation of more stringent measures.
