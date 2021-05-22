Tamil Nadu

Medical experts recommend two-week extension of lockdown in TN

Make-shift barricades for the lockdown on a street in Chennai, Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 22 May 2021 11:51 IST
Updated: 22 May 2021 12:06 IST

The current lockdown was to end on the morning of May 24

A medical experts team with which Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held discussions on Saturday has recommended extension of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown for two more weeks. The current lockdown was to end on the morning of May 24.

The team, comprising virologist V. Ramasubramanian and public health expert Dr. P. Kuganantham has also recommended implementation of more stringent measures.

