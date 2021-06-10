Tamil Nadu

Medical experts recommend lockdown extension in T.N.

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 10 June 2021 14:43 IST
Updated: 10 June 2021 14:43 IST

The current lockdown ends on June 14; CM M.K. Stalin is expected to make an announcement on Thursday evening or Friday evening

Medical experts have advised the Tamil Nadu government to extend the COVID-19 lockdown in the State by another week. The current lockdown is due to end on the morning of June 14.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting of officials in this regard on Thursday. Based on the inputs from officials and experts, he is expected to take a decision on extending the lockdown.

Advertising
Advertising

However, any relaxation in the 11 districts where the spread of COVID-19, is still high, would not be possible.

Officials indicated that the Chief Minister would make an announcement on the lockdown by Thursday evening or Friday morning.

Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Read more...