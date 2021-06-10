Tamil NaduCHENNAI 10 June 2021 14:43 IST
Medical experts recommend lockdown extension in T.N.
The current lockdown ends on June 14; CM M.K. Stalin is expected to make an announcement on Thursday evening or Friday evening
Medical experts have advised the Tamil Nadu government to extend the COVID-19 lockdown in the State by another week. The current lockdown is due to end on the morning of June 14.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting of officials in this regard on Thursday. Based on the inputs from officials and experts, he is expected to take a decision on extending the lockdown.
However, any relaxation in the 11 districts where the spread of COVID-19, is still high, would not be possible.
Officials indicated that the Chief Minister would make an announcement on the lockdown by Thursday evening or Friday morning.
