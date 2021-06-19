Medical experts recommend extension of lockdown in T.N.

CHENNAI

The Chief Minister is likely to take a decision today

A panel of medical experts has recommended that the Tamil Nadu government extend the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. In districts where the rate of infection remains high, the panel recommended continuation of the lockdown without any relaxation.

On Sunday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is likely to decide whether or not to extend the lockdown beyond June 21 and offer more region-wise relaxations.

Though the number of infections has come down to over 8,000 across the State, some districts are reporting more cases. Fewer curbs have been lifted in seven western districts and four central districts than in the rest of the State.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu has asked the Collectors to instruct hospitals to upload correct particulars of the deceased and issue death and legal heir certificates immediately.

He said the relatives of patients had complained that the name, address, age and other particulars of those who died of COVID-19 were not uploaded by the hospital authorities, and they were facing difficulties in getting certificates. “Though repeated instructions have been given by the government, they are not followed properly,” he said.

Mr. Stalin launched a scheme to extend the pandemic relief to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living outside the camps. Under it, a total of 13,553 refugee families will get ₹4,000 and essential commodities.