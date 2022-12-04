Medical experts discuss standardizing treatment protocols for Down Syndrome

December 04, 2022

Asia Pacific Down Syndrome Federation (APDSF) held a discussion on standardising protocols for treating persons with Down Syndrome at a two-day annual conference

The Hindu Bureau

The Asia Pacific Down Syndrome Federation (APDSF) annual general meeting 2022 was inaugurated virtually by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on December 3.

On the first day of the conference, a group comprising doctors with knowledge on Down Syndrome convened to discuss standardising “medical passports”, a compilation of medical history of persons with the syndrome, protocols for treatment and postnatal counselling.

India, Japan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal, Myanmar, Mongolia and Bhutan participated in APDSF’s first in-person meeting after the COVID-19 pandemic. Five more countries joined through videoconference.

N. Ramachandran, President, APDSF, presented a review of the federation’s efforts over the past year and outlined its future plan. One of APDSF’s achievements in 2022 was becoming a member of the United Nations, said Mr. Ramachandran. This association with the U.N. will help the federation take up issues specific to persons with DS to the global level, he added.

An advisor to the APDSF from the U.K. summarised the countries’ experiences of working for the welfare of persons with DS during the pandemic. The APDSF said assistance will be provided to member countries for organising events around DS and for representation in the U.N. over the next three years.

