Medical equipment worth ₹7.47 lakh stolen from GRH

Madurai:

08 September 2021 13:24 IST

A computer and three multi-parametre monitors were stolen from the New Super Specialty Block of Government Rajaji hospital.

In his complaint with Tallakulam police station on Tuesday, GRH Dean Rathnavel said properties worth ₹7.47 lakh were stocked in a room at the emergency department in the Super Specialty Block. The theft happened a few months ago, police said.

