Tamil NaduMadurai: 08 September 2021 13:24 IST
Medical equipment worth ₹7.47 lakh stolen from GRH
A computer and three multi-parametre monitors were stolen from the New Super Specialty Block of Government Rajaji hospital.
In his complaint with Tallakulam police station on Tuesday, GRH Dean Rathnavel said properties worth ₹7.47 lakh were stocked in a room at the emergency department in the Super Specialty Block. The theft happened a few months ago, police said.
