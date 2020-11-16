Medical counselling to begin on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

16 November 2020 12:51 IST

Counselling for medical and dental seats in Tamil Nadu will begin on Wednesday with the first session being devoted to special categories followed by seats reserved for government school students, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Monday.

As on date a total of 313 seats in MBBS and 92 in BDS were available for government school students under the recently introduced 7.5% reservation for the same. The State has 3650 seats and 194 BDS seats in the State quota. Of this 227 seats were reserved for MBBS and 12 seats in BDS for government school students.

The State will have 2,085 MBBS seats and 153 in BDS after surrendering to All India Quota, including the wards of ESIC and Indian Road Transport Corporation (548+70) in MBBS and 29 in BDS.

In the management category a total of 2,100 seats are available in MBBS and 1,760 in BDS. Of this 86 seats are reserved in MBBS and 80 in BDS for government school students. A total of 306 seats are reserved for NRI candidates in MBBS.

Of the 24,712 applications that were received 23,707 were found eligible. As many as 15,885 candidates from State board and 7,366 candidates from CBSE/SSCE stream had applied; 285 students under the ISCE stream have also applied. A total of 171 candidates from other boards feature in the list.

For government quota seats the Directorate of Medical Education had received as many as 972 applications of which 951 were found eligible. While three candidates were listed as under OC four candidates were listed under the ST category. The most number of applicants were under the BC category – 332 and MBC/DNC constituted 327 applicants.

Over 14,000 applicants from previous years

Among the applicants 9,596 are from the current year and 14,111 are students who had qualified from class 12 prior to academic year 2019-20.

The Directorate of Medical Education has set aside 80 seats for persons with disabilities under the 5% reservation category. A total of 412 seats have been reserved for sportspersons and 448 seats for wards of ex-servicemen.

Toppers

Srijan R, with a score of 710 in NEET, a student from Tiruppur, has topped the State merit list. Mohanaprabha Ravichandran (705) of Namakkal is ranked second while G. Swetha (701) from Chennai is ranked third.

Among government school students under the special reservation, Jeevithkumar R of Theni district, is ranked first. He had scored 664 in NEET. Anbarasab S, with a score of 646 from Kallakurichi and Dhivyadharshini S with a score of 620 from Chennai, are ranked second and third. Gunasekaran R of Vellore, who has scored 562, is ranked fourth. He is an Adi Dravida student who studied at the Government Adi Dravidar Higher Secondary School in T.T. Mottur.

In the management category the first two ranks have been bagged by students from Kerala. Jai Murhekar, a resident of Chennai, with a score of 691, is ranked third.

Counselling Process

Counselling will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium from Nov 18, with 500 candidates being called for each session. As usual counselling will be held for special categories such as PwDs, wards of ex-servicemen and sportspersons in the first session and will be followed by counselling for government school students and general category, the minister said.

Dr. Vijayabaskar said the counselling was being conducted as an in-person procedure as the State wanted to scrutinise nativity claims and ensure only genuine candidates were given admission.

Several teams had been formed to scrutinise every certificate produced by the candidates, he said.