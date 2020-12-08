Medical counselling for SCs, STs and SCAs from Dec. 11

Students invited based on community ranking

Medical counselling for SC, SCA and ST seats will be held from December 11 to 14, the Directorate of Medical Education has said.

On December 11 and 12, counselling will be held for students in the SC category with ranks ranging from 261 to 1,076.

On Dec 14, counselling will be held for SCA candidates, starting from community rank 20 to 275. The last session will begin at 2 p.m. on the same day for ST candidates who have secured ranks from 4 to 102.

On Monday, counselling opened with 537 vacancies in government medical colleges and ended with 413 vacancies after 124 seats were allotted.

In self-financing medical colleges, there were 532 vacancies in the morning.

At the end of the day, 102 seats had been allotted and 430 seats remained vacant. While 10 of the 107 vacant seats were filled in government dental colleges as many as 16 of the 982 vacancies were filled in self-financing dental colleges.

Of the 556 candidates invited for counselling, 480 participated and 76 remained absent. A total of 252 seats were allotted while six candidates opted out.

As many as 219 candidates chose to be wait-listed.