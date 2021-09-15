‘Medical counselling could be held in districts’

AIADMK regime wasn’t transparent in its measures to get NEET cancelled: Minister

The Directorate of Medical Education may conduct counselling for students qualified to join MBBS in their respective districts after taking Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s approval, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

He was responding to former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s comments on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the medical admission. He said it was unfortunate that a medical course-aspirant had ended his life. Mr. Stalin gave solatium to his family immediately.

He recalled the previous AIADMK government’s efforts to get NEET cancelled and said it had not been transparent in disclosing the details of the measures it had taken. It was left to the present government, which now had access to the documents and letters the AIADMK government had sent to the President, to take corrective steps.

Mr. Subramanian said the DMK had delivered on its promise to pass a Bill in the Assembly to get the State exempted from NEET. It had also appointed a committee, headed by a retired judge, to receive public opinion that was against the conduct of any entrance exam.

The Minister said that even the claim that the AIADMK had garnered 11 medical colleges for the State was untrue. It was former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s aim to have a medical college in each district, and the DMK government of that time had started work on six colleges.

He said he had met the Union Education and Health Ministers to impress upon them the need for granting approval for starting the 11 medical colleges this academic year. The Bill to exempt the State from NEET had been forwarded to the Governor, and his signature was awaited. The Chief Minister would also meet the President to press for exemption, he said.