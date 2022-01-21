Medical Council to de-register doctor

CHENNAI

21 January 2022 23:16 IST

He claimed to have treated a patient who was in a hospital in Chennai

A doctor in Coimbatore is all set to lose his right to practice for two years for an illegality he committed nearly six years ago.

The practitioner had issued a certificate stating that he had treated a patient, N. Pitchumani, at his home for a day. The patient had been admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Chennai on September 27, 2015, in a serious condition and was disoriented, according to medical records from the hospital. He was in the ICU till his death on October 11, the same year.

Advertising

Advertising

The doctor had issued a certificate stating that he had treated the patient in his home on October 8. The discrepancy was brought to the notice of the medical council by the patient’s daughter, who alleged that based on the certificate, the patient’s son had transferred Mr. Pitchumani’s property worth ₹50 crore to his name.

The daughter petitioned the council seeking redress. TNMC president K. Senthil said independent inquiries with the private hospital and the doctors revealed that a fraud had been committed and the Council had issued a punishment that the name of the doctor, S. Radhakrishnan, a resident of Sarojini Street, Ram Nagar in Coimbatore, be removed from the medical register of the Council for two years. It also directed that during such period of deletion of his name from the medical register, he is not entitled to practice Medicine.

Dr. Radhakrishnan had approached the Madras High Court for relief. But the court upheld the Council’s direction.