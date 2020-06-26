Tamil Nadu

Medical college interns test positive for COVID-19

A number of interns of government medical college hospitals in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days. On Thursday, seven interns (those on Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship) of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital tested positive.

Official sources said 20 CRRIs had tested positive at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. “Samples were lifted from the CRRIs in the last two to three days. Those who have tested positive have been admitted to ESI, Ayanavaram. The hospital is in a containment zone, and hence, this is happening,” an official said.

A number of CRRIs attached to Madras Medical College/Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate have also tested positive for COVID-19.

