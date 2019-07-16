Medical aspirants move court, seek fresh counselling for management quota seats

Pointing out that the prospectus for management quota for admission to MBBS/ BDS in the State had no reference to the nativity of applicants, four aspirants moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday, claiming that this would allow students from other States to participate in the counselling, denying an opportunity to local candidates.

G. Somnath, K. Neya, V.C Ajithvass and A.M. Srilaya, in separate petitions, said out of the 3,250 medical seats in the 23 medical colleges 15 % or 506 seats were reserved under the all-India quota.

Under the State quota, 2,744 seats were available in government colleges. The government quota in private medical colleges was 977 seats and 562 seats were to be filled up by the college managements and 260 seats came under the NRI quota. If the NRI seats were not filled up, the seats would revert to the management.

While the prospectus for government quota mandates that candidates should be a native of Tamil Nadu, the one for management quota had no mention about the nativity of applicants, which would allow entry of other State students, the petitioners said.

They claimed that the counselling conducted for government seats this year was not proper as 218 candidates from other States had already taken part in it.

Even in 2017

Even in 2017, several candidates from other States participated in the counselling and were allotted seats from the 85% quota meant for native candidates.

Allowing students from other States to take part in the counselling would defeat the government policy to accommodate native students. Domicile preference should be extended to management quota also, they said.

The petitioners sought a direction to restrain the Selection Committee from going ahead with counselling for the management quota, which began on July 15, and to quash the counselling conducted for government quota on July 8.

Instead, a fresh counselling should be held, the petitioners said.

Hearing the plea, Justice R. Suresh Kumar sought a response from the State and adjourned the hearing to July 22.