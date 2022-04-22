MediaNews4u.com GameChangers awards to be presented today

April 22, 2022

Special Correspondent April 22, 2022 00:53 IST

The fourth edition of the media, advertising and marketing portal MediaNews4u.com’s GameChangers awards will be hosted in Chennai on Friday. The awards seek to recognise path-breaking achievements nationally and regionally (South), to the categories of brands, agency partners and media. The nominations were invited in all categories followed by a jury process, to arrive at the winners.

Vijay Viswanath, CEO, MediaNews4u.com, said: “We were forced to go virtual last year because of the pandemic and are back this year with renewed vigour.”

“We have received overwhelming response to the call for nominees this year. Each of the nominees is truly deserving of their place and each winner truly deserving of the GameChanger title,” said V. Umanath, Editor-in-Chief, MediaNews4u.com.

Four nominees have been shortlisted under the brand category and they are Anil Viswanathan, vice-president, marketing, Mondelez India; Murugavel Janakiraman, chairman and managing director of Matrimony.com; Shailesh Chandra, president, passenger vehicles, Tata Motors; and Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, co-founders of Mamaearth (Honasa Consumer).

Four people were shortlited under media category and the names include Navaneeth LV, CEO, THG Publishing; Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEEL; Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founders, Koo; and Kevin Vaz, President & Head - Network Entertainment Channels, Star and Disney India.

A Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to an industry statesman who has contributed to the growth of his organisation, industry and society. A Social Impact Award will be presented to an organisation in the social issues space, that is changing the game, for good. The Lifetime Achievement, Social Impact and regional awards are chosen by the awards governing council of MediaNews4u.com with inputs from industry.

